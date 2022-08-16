United Arab Emirates:
New Passport To Be Introduced
16 August 2022
Key Points
- The government of the United Arab Emirates plans to introduce a
new passport on 1 September 2022
Overview
The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will
introduce a new passport type on 1 September 2022.?
The new passport will feature additional security measures intended
to reduce forgery or falsification.
Holders of the previous generation of passports will still be
permitted to use them for travel until the document expires.
Applications for renewals can be submitted beginning 1 September
2022.
What are the Changes?
The government stated that the introduction of the new passport
is part of a larger government project aimed towards modernizing
security and technological requirements in proving personal
identity.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and
Envoy's website for the latest updates and
information.
Originally published 15 August, 2022
