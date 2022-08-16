Key Points

The government of the United Arab Emirates plans to introduce a new passport on 1 September 2022

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will introduce a new passport type on 1 September 2022.? The new passport will feature additional security measures intended to reduce forgery or falsification.

Holders of the previous generation of passports will still be permitted to use them for travel until the document expires. Applications for renewals can be submitted beginning 1 September 2022.

What are the Changes?

The government stated that the introduction of the new passport is part of a larger government project aimed towards modernizing security and technological requirements in proving personal identity.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 August, 2022

