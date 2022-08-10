Key Points

On 1 August 2022, the government of Malaysia reduced COVID-19 entry requirements for all travelers entering the country

Overview

The government of Malaysia introduced new COVID-19-related entrance measures on 1 August 2022. Under these changes, travelers entering the country will no longer be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 traveler's card, a pre-departure COVID-19 test or an on-arrival test, as well as not being required to undergo quarantine. As such, travelers will no longer be required to download and activate the MySejahtera application before or after arriving in Malaysia.

What are the Changes?

On 1 August 2022, the government of Malaysia reduced COVID-19 entry requirements for all travelers. Travelers entering the country should also ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 09 August 2022

