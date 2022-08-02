Key Points?

Spain introduced new measures to its immigration regulations that will ease work permit requirements starting 27 July 2022

Overview

On 27 July 2022, the government of Spain introduced reform measures to its immigration regulations. The update will reduce work permit requirements for foreign national workers who currently reside in Spain. These measures will also apply to foreign nationals who currently do not hold the necessary legal documents to reside in Spain.

As a result of the reform, foreign nationals who have lived in Spain (legally or without legal documentation) for two or more years and worked for at least six months during that time, will be permitted to enroll in training courses for jobs in high-demand economic sectors throughout Spain. Foreign nationals who do enroll in these training courses will then be permitted to apply for permanent residency.

Foreign national students currently studying in Spain will also be permitted to begin working in Spain directly after their studies have been completed. Previously, students had to wait a period of three years. For additional information on qualification requirements and the new immigration regulations, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Spain published a decree modifying its current immigration regulations on 27 July 2022. Foreign nationals who have resided in Spain, legally or without documentation, will now be permitted to apply for permanent residency through a more streamlined process. In addition, the decree will reduce work permit application requirements for certain applicants. According to the government, this will reduce delays that currently lead to labor market shortages throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

The government is expected to release a list of high-demand jobs that will be open to foreign national employees. Continue to check the government of Spain's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 1 August 2022.

