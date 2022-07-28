Key Points

On 30 June 2022, the government of Norway clarified the terms of remote work options in the country

Overview

On 30 June 2022, the government of Norway released a statement regarding remote work options in the country. The government of Norway requires all foreign nationals, apart from citizens of the European Union and European Economic Area, to obtain a residence permit to work in the country, including for self-employment purposes. As such, the government clarified that foreign nationals cannot perform work in Norway even for holiday or visit purposes if a residence permit has not been obtained.

There is no specific residence permit for remote work in Norway. Individuals may only work remotely in Norway if they have a residence permit that gives them the right to do so. In these cases, the conditions of remote work must be outlined and acknowledged by the officials of Norway prior to the granting of one of the following residence permit types:

a residence permit for family immigration?

a permanent residence permit??

a residence permit for work where remote work is part of the applicant's job

What are the Changes?

The government of Norway released a statement on 30 June 2022 clarifying the conditions under which foreign nationals can perform remote work in the country. The Norwegian government does not offer a remote work permit, however, according to the statement, foreign nationals may be permitted to work remotely if the conditions have been outlined when applying for select residence permit types.

Originally published JULY 27, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.