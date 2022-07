Key Points

The Netherlands will expand diplomatic services in Moldova by opening a new diplomatic mission with full staff support

Overview

The government of the Netherlands will increase the staff numbers in its embassy office in Moldova in order to upgrade to a fully functioning diplomatic mission in the country. Currently, most Dutch diplomatic matters for Moldova have been overseen by the Dutch embassy in Bucharest, Romania.

What are the Changes?

On 15 July 2022, the government of the Netherlands announced that it will open a fully operational embassy office in Moldova. As a result, the Dutch ambassador for Moldova will appoint additional staff for the new embassy office. The government stated that this decision was made to deepen the Netherlands' existing political and diplomatic ties with Moldova.

Originally published JULY 19, 2022

