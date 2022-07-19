Barbados:
New ID Card And Additional Passport Renewal Appointments
19 July 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Barbados introduced a new national ID card on 27 June 2022
- Barbados introduced 84 additional daily appointments as part of
the application process for obtaining or renewing a passport?
Overview
The government will introduce new Trident ID Cards on
27 June 2022. The Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) will
commence registration processes and notify citizens
accordingly.
The government of Barbados also introduced an additional 84
daily appointment number of interview time slots per day for
persons applying for Barbados passports. Applicants can schedule
their appointments through the Immigration
Department's website.
What are the Changes?
The government of Barbados introduced additional appointments to
apply for and renew Barbados passports. In addition, the government
introduced a new national identification card. According to the
government of Barbados, the new ID card will be more secure and
durable than the previous card.
Originally published JULY 18, 2022
