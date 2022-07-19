Key Points

Barbados introduced a new national ID card on 27 June 2022

Barbados introduced 84 additional daily appointments as part of the application process for obtaining or renewing a passport?

Overview

The government will introduce new Trident ID Cards on 27 June 2022. The Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) will commence registration processes and notify citizens accordingly.

The government of Barbados also introduced an additional 84 daily appointment number of interview time slots per day for persons applying for Barbados passports. Applicants can schedule their appointments through the Immigration Department's website.

What are the Changes?

The government of Barbados introduced additional appointments to apply for and renew Barbados passports. In addition, the government introduced a new national identification card. According to the government of Barbados, the new ID card will be more secure and durable than the previous card.

