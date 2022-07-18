ARTICLE

Shortly after the war commenced, Greece enacted a legislative framework regarding Ukrainian citizens that have been displaced after 24.02.2022 due to armed conflict. This framework – a considerably simplified kind of international protection – provides for temporary protection of Ukrainians who enter the country.

Under this regime, Ukrainian citizens can enter Greece carrying their passports and immediately apply for temporary protection. This protection is granted to all applicants without an assessment process. Its initial duration is twelve months, while it may be extended for six or twelve more months, depending on the development of the conflict and the pursuit of hostilities. Usually, the extension or suspension of the protection is conditional on how the war progresses, but it is certain that the displaced citizens will not be forced to return to Ukraine if the situation is still degraded.

The relevant “residence” permit of the temporary protected persons is issued shortly after the application, and it provides the holder with working rights, TIN, and social insurance number.

If a Ukrainian citizen is ineligible to receive the temporary protection – mainly if he or she was not in Ukraine on 24.02.2022 – there is still the option of a regular asylum procedure; meaning the interested individual will enter Greece and register as an asylum seeker. A personalized interview, to decide whether the asylum claim is legitimate, is required, but the application has a great chance of success under the current circumstances. Soon after registering as an asylum seeker, the person will acquire working rights and a TIN and social insurance number, without anticipating the final decision on his/her claim.

In conclusion, the legislative status is thankfully favorable to Ukrainian citizens, who wish to reside and possibly work in Greece, until the situation clears up.

