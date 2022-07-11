Key Point

The government of the Netherlands updated the required monthly income requirements for family sponsors of residence permits

Overview

The government of the Netherlands increased income requirements for sponsoring a residence permit issued to family members . These measures will apply from 1 July 2022 to 30 December 2022. The minimum monthly income for a spouse or partner to come to the Netherlands will increase to the following:

EUR 1,756.20 per month without holiday income.

EUR 1,896.70 per month with holiday income.

The income requirement for a single parent will increase to the following:

EUR 1,229.34 per month without holiday income.

EUR 1,327.69 per month with holiday income.

For additional information on the required income amounts for a family member to obtain a residence permit, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherlands increased the income requirements for a family member to be eligible for a residence permit in the country.

Originally published JULY 8, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.