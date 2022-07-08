Key Points

Norwegian citizens and holders of Norwegian national ID cards will be permitted to enter certain countries without presenting a passport

Overview

The government of Norway announced that Norwegian citizens and national ID card holders will still be permitted to travel to Germany, Iceland, Estonia, Turkey, Greece and Portugal until 31 December 2022. This will apply to all Norwegian ID card holders, regardless of whether their passport has expired or not. The Norwegian government advises individuals traveling to these countries do so via direct flights and hold a valid Norwegian ID card that is valid for a minimum period of six months from the date of entrance into the host country.

What are the Changes?

On 5 July 2022, the government of Norway established temporary arrangements with several countries that will allow Norwegian citizens and those with a Norwegian national ID card to travel and enter select host countries with an expired passport and a Norway national ID. Eligible travelers must return to Norway before 31 December 2022. This decision was in connection with passport issuance delays in Norway.

Looking Ahead

These temporary arrangements will remain in effect until 31 December 2022. Continue to check the government of Norway's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

