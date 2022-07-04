Key Points

Pilot scheme launched for foreign nationals and their family members to apply online for an Alien Resident Certificate

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan launched a pilot scheme to offer an online application process for obtaining Alien Resident Certificates. This scheme will be available to foreign professionals and their family members beginning 1 July 2022. Eligible foreign professionals who have obtained an employment permit from the Ministry of Labor, Taiwan, will be permitted to file an online application for themselves and their family members.

The pilot scheme is available through the National Immigration Agency's (NIA) website.

What are the Changes?

Taiwan launched a pilot program for the issuance of employment permits for foreign professionals and their family members.?The online application will open 1 July 2022. Applicants should ensure they hold the appropriate immigration documents to complete the application.

Originally published JULY 1, 2022

