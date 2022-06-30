United Arab Emirates:
Citizens Granted Visa-Free Travel To The UK In 2023
30 June 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
The United Arab Emirates announced that its citizens will be
permitted access to visa-free travel to the United Kingdom (UK)
through the UK's Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA)
system.
