Key Points

Norwegian citizens and holders of Norwegian national ID cards will be permitted to enter Turkey without presenting a passport?

Overview

The governments of Norway and Turkey approved the use of Norwegian national ID cards for entry into Turkey until the end of 2022. Norwegian citizens and holders of national ID cards will be permitted to enter Turkey without presenting proof of a passport so long as they hold a valid ID card. To qualify, Norwegian travelers will need to travel to Turkey via a direct flight and hold a Norwegian ID card that is valid for a period of minimum of six months from the date of entrance into Turkey.?

What are the Changes?

The governments of Turkey and Norway have established a temporary arrangement that will allow Norwegian national ID card holders to enter Turkey without providing passport information. Eligible travelers must return to Norway before 31 December 2022. If travelers seek to remain in Turkey for a longer period, a passport must be presented. This decision was made as a result of passport issuance delays in Norway.?

Looking Ahead

This temporary arrangement will remain in effect until 31 December 2022. Continue to check the government of Turkey's website, the government of Norway's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 28 June 2022

