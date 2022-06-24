Key Points?

Certain foreign national dependent family members will have the possibility to continue to extend their residence permits

Overview?

The government of Denmark passed a law that will allow accompanying family members of permanent residents or Danish citizens to extend their residence permits , even if the primary sponsor has been granted Danish citizenship.

To qualify for an extension of a residence permit as an accompanying family member, the individual must continue to meet the conditions for extending a residence permit and the sponsor must continue to hold employment that qualifies them for a residence permit under one of the current work schemes.?

Applicants must also be able to provide proof that they and the sponsor live together at a joint address and demonstrate that the primary sponsor can continue to financially support the accompanying family member.?

What are the Changes??

Denmark will allow dependent family members of foreign nationals who have been granted permanent residence or Danish citizenship the possibility to continue to extend their residence permits as accompanying family members in Denmark. Previously, family members were required to apply for family reunification with the Danish Immigration Service if their sponsoring primary family member had been granted Danish citizenship. This change will also apply to dependent family members of foreign students and those who have been granted permanent residence or Danish citizenship.?

Looking Ahead?

These measures went into effect on 23 June 2022. Continue to check the government of Denmark's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 23 June 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.