Key Points

Increased processing and filing fees of certain work and residence permit types

Overview

The government of Sweden increased its work permit application fees for employees, self-employed individuals, and their family members. The new fees are as follows:

Work permit: SEK 2,200

EU Blue Card, ICT permit and seasonal work: SEK 2,000

Extension of work permits: SEK 2,000

Residence permits for highly qualified persons looking to work or start a business in Sweden: SEK 2,200

For information on additional fee increases for other occupation categories, check here.

Applicants of these occupation categories are permitted to pay online with a credit card or in-person at an embassy or consulate-general office.

What are the Changes?

The government of Sweden increased the application fees of work and residence permits. The increase varies based on the occupation category.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Sweden's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 June 2022

