Key Points
- Increased processing and filing fees of certain work and residence permit types
Overview
The government of Sweden increased its work permit application fees for employees, self-employed individuals, and their family members. The new fees are as follows:
- Work permit: SEK 2,200
- EU Blue Card, ICT permit and seasonal work: SEK 2,000
- Extension of work permits: SEK 2,000
- Residence permits for highly qualified persons looking to work or start a business in Sweden: SEK 2,200
For information on additional fee increases for other occupation categories, check here.
Applicants of these occupation categories are permitted to pay online with a credit card or in-person at an embassy or consulate-general office.
What are the Changes?
The government of Sweden increased the application fees of work and residence permits. The increase varies based on the occupation category.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Sweden's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 21 June 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.