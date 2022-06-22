Key Points

Work permit applications in Taiwan will need to be submitted online beginning 30 July 2022

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan announced that work permit applications will need to be submitted online beginning 30 July 2022. Work permit applicants will need to create an account in order to submit any applications from 30 July 2022 onward. To create an account, the company will be required to hold the appropriate business credentials and will need to provide any personal information needed for the application.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan will require all work permit applications to be submitted online beginning 30 July 2022. The authorities recommend that applicants create an account prior to 30 July 2022.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21 June, 2022

