Key Points

The minimum wage in Vietnam will increase by six percent as of 1 July 2022

Overview

The government of Vietnam will increase the minimum wage by six percent beginning 1 July 2022. The new minimum wage will apply to all employees who work under labor contracts in Vietnam. The overall wage will vary depending on the region of Vietnam in which individuals are employed. For additional information on the minimum wage increase by region, check here.

What are the Changes?

Vietnam will raise the country's minimum wage effective 1 July 2022. The amount will vary depending on the region in which an individual is employed in Vietnam but will amount to an overall increase of six percent.

Looking Ahead

The new minimum wages will enter into force on 1 July 2022. Continue to check the government of Vietnam's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 June, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.