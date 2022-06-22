Key Points

COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine periods were eased for travelers entering Taiwan as of 11 June 2022

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan began to ease border restrictions and quarantine requirements for international travelers beginning 11 June 2022. Under these requirements, travelers are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within two days of their departure for Taiwan and undergo PCR testing upon arrival. The following quarantine measures will be applied:

The day of arrival will count as day 0 of the quarantine period;

Travelers will be required to undergo a three-day home quarantine period and a four-day self-monitoring period.

Travelers must undergo two COVID-19 rapid antigen tests throughout the duration of the quarantine period.

The authorities will also only allow a maximum of 25,000 arrivals per week to enter the jurisdiction in order to reduce COVID-19 transmission rates.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan introduced new COVID-19 entrance measures and reduced quarantine requirements for travelers on 11 June 2022. In addition, the authorities will maintain strict entrance number requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21 June, 2022

