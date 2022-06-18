How to obtain Residence Permit when married to a Ghanaian

A residence permit is a document or card required in some countries, which allows a foreign national to reside in a country for a fixed or indefinite length of time. In Ghana, it is a sticker that is placed on one of the pages of a foreign national's passport.

Who is qualified to obtain a residence permit?

A Residence Permit is usually obtained after the grant of a work permit. A formal application must be made on behalf of the employee to the Ghana Immigration Service. However, an individual who is married to a Ghanaian may be issued a residence permit without applying for a work permit. In the rest of this article, we will discuss the requirements and processes involved in obtaining a residence permit for an individual who is married to a Ghanaian.

Who is responsible for the issue of residence permits?

Ghana Immigration Service is the government agency that is responsible for the issue of all immigration permits to foreign nationals. They do this under the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior.

What are the requirements to obtain a residence permit?

The following are the requirements to obtain a residence permit for an individual who is married to a Ghanaian.

Application letter requesting for the grant of residence permit Attach two (2) recent passport pictures Copy of Non-Citizen ID Card Original Passport of application Two Guarantors with copies of their Ghanaian passport All parties will sign a bond at the immigration office A letter of guarantee from one of the two guarantors Non-Citizen ID Card Marriage Certificate Bank Statement of Ghanaian spouse

