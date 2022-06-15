Key Points

Over 111 foreign-issued vaccination certificates approved by the government of Japan for travelers entering the country

Overview

The government of Japan approved additional COVID-19 vaccine certificates for travelers entering the country as of 9 June 2022. Currently, 28 countries and regions in the Asia Pacific region have vaccine certificates approved by the Japanese government. Some of these new countries include South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. These countries and more now have vaccination certificates approved by the Japanese government:

26 countries and regions in the Americas, including Canada and the United States;

40 countries and regions in Europe; and

17 countries and regions in Africa and the Middle East.

Additional conditions may need to be met depending on the type of vaccination certificate. Travelers with an approved vaccination certificate should check here for additional information on potential relaxations in COVID-19 related entry requirements.

Conditions for entry will vary depending on the country or region in which the traveler departs from. Japan recently introduced a color category system for determining the entry measures for travelers. As such, conditions and requirements for entry will still vary depending on the country or region of departure.

What are the Changes?

On 9 June 2022, the government of Japan published an updated list of foreign-issued vaccination certificates that will be acceptable for entry into the country. Around 111 vaccination certificates will now be accepted by the government when travelers enter Japan.

Looking Ahead

The government is expected to continue to approve vaccination certificates. Continue to check the government of Japan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 June 2022

