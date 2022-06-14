ARTICLE

Key Points

Online platform launched for certain applicants seeking to renew residence permits in Iceland

Overview

The government of Iceland launched an electronic platform for renewing residence permits on 12 May 2022. This will allow applicants to submit the renewal application and make payments online.

Eligible applicants will be permitted to apply at least four weeks before the expiry date of their previous permit. These applicants will need to obtain an electronic certificate in order to complete the renewal process.

The processing time is expected to take a maximum period of 90 days if all satisfactory documents are submitted. Once the renewal is approved, the government will send notice of approval to the applicant and request that the applicant schedule an appointment with the Directorate of Immigration or an office of a District Commissioner for the identification picture to be taken. The residence permit card will then be sent by mail to the applicant's home address.

Holders of an au pair placement permit, working holiday/youth mobility permit, or a volunteer work permit are not eligible for residence permit renewals. For additional instructions, check here.

What are the Changes?

On 12 May 2022, the government of Iceland launched an electronic platform that will allow eligible applicants to submit residence permit renewal applications and payment online. The government highlighted that this change aims to improve Iceland's immigration services, increase efficiency and simplify the procedures for eligible applicants.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Iceland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 June 2022

