Online platform launched for select cross-border commuters applying for a commuter work permit (G Permit) in Switzerland

Overview

The government of Switzerland launched a pilot program for select cross-border commuters on 24 May 2022. Under this program, cross-border commuters from the European Union (EU) or European Free Trade Association (EFTA) will be permitted to apply online for the pilot programs in Thurgau and Zurich.

What are the Changes?

As of 24 May 2022, the government of Switzerland will allow select cross-border work permit applicants to submit the application online. The government stated that digitizing the process for securing work permits for some applicants will simplify the application process.

Looking Ahead

The government intends to offer more options for online processing of cross-border work permits in the coming years and later expand online access to third country nationals and posted workers. Continue to check the government of Switzerland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 June, 2022

