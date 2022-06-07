Key Points

Beginning 1 July 2022, applicants for short-term work permits will be required to file their applications online through the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency's new portal

Overview

The government of the Netherlands announced that applicants for a short-term work permit (TWV) filed through the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) will be required to file online beginning 1 July 2022. To access the online portal, employers will be required to request permission for an electronic identity certificate (eHerkenning) through the online platform. Employers will also be permitted to authorize a service provider to obtain the eHerkenning.

To qualify for a TWV, an employee must be from a country or region outside of the European Union and meet one of the following requirements:

Coming to work in the Netherlands for three months or less.

Currently in the Netherlands on a valid residence permit.

Coming to work in the Netherlands for more than three months but does not plan to permanently live in the country. This will require the applicant to apply for a combined permit for residence and work (GVVA).

Applicants will be permitted to continue to submit physical copies of their documents and application until 30 June 2022. For further information on work permits in the Netherlands, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherlands will require applications for short-term work permits to be filled online through the UWV online portal. Previously, physical documents and the application were required to be submitted via mail to the UWV. The government stated that this change will simplify the work permit application process.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Netherlands' website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 June, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.