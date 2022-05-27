Key Points?

Foreign nationals will be required to obtain a National Identity Number prior to submitting a work and residence permit application beginning 1 June 2022

Overview

The government of Sierra Leone will now require foreign nationals to provide a National Identity Number (NIN) when applying for work and residence permits beginning 1 June 2022. Applicants will need to obtain a NIN issued by the National Civil Registration Authority prior to submitting a work and residence application.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 1 June 2022, foreign nationals applying for a work and residence permit in Sierra Leone will be required to obtain a NIN prior to submitting the work authorization application.

Looking Ahead

The government of Sierra Leone is expected to announce further steps and document requirements for the NIN. Continue to check the government of Sierra Leone's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 26 May 2022.

