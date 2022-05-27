Key Points

The government of Belgium introduced new COVID-19 related entrance measures for travelers from countries and regions located outside of the European Union

Overview

The government of Belgium will lift restrictions on non-essential travel beginning 23 May 2022 for travelers arriving from countries outside the European Union (EU). Additionally, travelers entering Belgium will no longer be subject to testing requirements on days one and ten of arrival and will no longer be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival. Further, these travelers will no longer be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form or present proof of a valid vaccination certificate, proof of recovery or a negative COVID-19 test.

Additional measures may be put into place for travelers arriving from countries with a new COVID-19 variant of concern.

What are the Changes?

On 23 May 2022, the government of Belgium lifted several of its COVID-19-related entrance measures. Travelers from a country outside of the EU will now be permitted to enter Belgium regardless of their reason for travel. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Originally published MAY 26, 2022

