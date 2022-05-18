VORWORT

Vor 20 Jahren begann die Global Mobility Reise für uns und über Kurz oder Lang sind Sie ein wichtiger Teil dieser Reise geworden.

In diesen zwei Dekaden hat CONVINUS einiges erlebt und unzählige Expats auf Ihrem Weg in neue Lebensabschnitte begleitet. Bei all den beruflichen Herausforderungen sind die Fragen nach lokalen Eigenarten und kulturellen Unterschieden nicht so trivial wie man vorerst meint. Meist hängt an solch einem Vorgang keine einzelne Person - vielmehr geht es oft auch um neue Lebenskonzepte, die die Familien inkludieren und einen beruflichen Erfolg im neuen Land sichern.

Jeder Weg hat seine eigene Geschichte und nur selten wiederholt sich diese - daher kann man nach 20 Jahren sagen - der Alltag bei CONVINUS wird nicht langweilig und das kann sicherlich nicht jedes Unternehmen von sich behaupten. CONVINUS möchte sich bei seinen langjährigen Kunden und Partnern weltweit bedanken und eine weiterhin vertrauensvolle und erfolgreiche Zusammenarbeit mit einem besonderen Event zelebrieren.

Hierzu haben wir ergänzend dieses E-Magazin für Sie zusammen gestellt und freuen uns diese wertvollen Inhalte unserer Partner und unseres Teams mit Ihnen zu teilen.

EDITORS NOTE

20 years ago the Global Mobility journey started for us and sooner or later you became an important part of this journey.

In these two decades CONVINUS global mobility solutions has experienced a lot and accompanied countless expats on their way to new stages of life. With all the professional challenges, the questions about local characteristics and cultural differences are not as trivial as one might think at first. Most of the time, no single person is involved in such a process - rather, it is often about new life concepts that include families and ensure professional success in the new country.

Every path has its own history and rarely repeats itself - therefore, after 20 years one can say - everyday business at CONVINUS does not get boring and certainly not every company can claim that. CONVINUS would like to thank its longstanding customers and partners worldwide and celebrate a continued trustful and successful cooperation with a special event.

In addition, we have compiled this e-magazine for you and are pleased to share this valuable content from our partners and our team with you.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.