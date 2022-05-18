ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Removal of pre-departure and arrival COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers

Updated COVID-19 related entry requirements for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers

Overview

On 1 May 2022, the government of Malaysia updated its COVID-19 related entry measures. All travelers must present a Traveler's Card display via the MySejahtera app upon arrival. The following travelers will no longer be required to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to departure or upon arrival:

Travelers aged 12 and under regardless of vaccination status;

Travelers aged 13 years and above who have completed a vaccination regimen;

Travelers with a history of COVID-19 infection within six to 60 days from the recovery date prior to departure.

Travelers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to complete the following:

Undergo RT-PCR COVID-19 pre-departure testing within two days prior to departure;

Undergo RTK COVID-19 screening under the supervision of a private medical practitioner (either virtually or physically) within 24 hours of arrival; and

Undergo a five-day quarantine and undergo RT-PCR testing on the fourth day or RTK testing on the fifth day.

In addition, travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of COVID-19 health insurance prior to entry. For additional information on entry requirements, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Malaysia updated its COVID-19 related entrance requirements on 1 May 2022. Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to departure or upon arrival. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Malaysia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 16 May, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.