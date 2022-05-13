ARTICLE

Key Points

Removal of arrival testing requirements for all travelers entering Israel beginning 20 May 2022

Overview

The government of Israel announced that travelers will no longer be required to take a PCR test upon arrival beginning 20 May 2022. Foreign national travelers will be required to provide either a negative rapid antigen test taken 24 hours prior to departure or a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure.

What are the Changes?

Travelers entering Israel will no longer be required to undergo testing upon arrival. Foreign national travelers will still be required to undergo pre-departure testing requirements and should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Israel's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 May, 2022

