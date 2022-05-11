Key Points

Updated COVID-19 related entry requirements for all travelers entering Greece as of 1 May 2022

Overview

The government of Greece lifted its COVID-19 related entrance restrictions on 1 May 2022. Travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Greece updated its COVID-19 related entry requirements on 1 May 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Originally published MAY 10, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.