Key Points?

Updated COVID-19 related entry requirements for all travelers entering Lithuania as of 1 May 2022

Overview

The government of Lithuania lifted its COVID-19 related entrance restrictions on 1 May 2022. Travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 result to enter the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Lithuania updated its COVID-19 related entry requirements on 1 May 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival.

Originally published MAY 10, 2022

