Lesotho:
Lifting Of Suspension On The Issuance Of Residence Permits And Citizenship
11 May 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- On 25 April 2022, the government of Lesotho lifted suspensions
on the application for indefinite residence and citizenship in the
country
Overview?
The government of Lesotho lifted the suspension on
indefinite residence permits and citizenship.
Applications opened for eligible applicants on 25 April
2022.
What are the Changes?
On 25 April 2022, the government of Lesotho lifted its
suspension on applications for indefinite residence permits and
citizenship in Lesotho. The government had previously suspended the
process due to security concerns.
Originally published MAY 10, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
