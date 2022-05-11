ARTICLE

Lesotho: Lifting Of Suspension On The Issuance Of Residence Permits And Citizenship

Key Points

On 25 April 2022, the government of Lesotho lifted suspensions on the application for indefinite residence and citizenship in the country

Overview?

The government of Lesotho lifted the suspension on indefinite residence permits and citizenship. Applications opened for eligible applicants on 25 April 2022.

What are the Changes?

On 25 April 2022, the government of Lesotho lifted its suspension on applications for indefinite residence permits and citizenship in Lesotho. The government had previously suspended the process due to security concerns.

