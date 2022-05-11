Key Points
New measures introduced by the government of Latvia to reduce the processing time for new passports and identity cards
Overview
The government of Latvia announced that it will extend the working hours of its immigration offices in an effort to reduce the issuance times of passports and identity cards. The adjusted hours can be seen here. Beginning 16 May 2022, the government will also allow applicants applying for a new passport or identity cards to schedule an in-person appointment.
What are the Changes?
The government of Latvia will make more in-person appointments available and extend the working hours of its immigration offices to reduce processing times for certain immigration documents.
Originally published MAY 10, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.