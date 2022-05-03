Key Points Increases to the number of residence and work permits that can be issued beginning on 31 Oct. 2022

Overview

The government of Andorra approved regulations to raise the general quota for residence and work permits and border work permits to 1,200 beginning on 31 Oct. 2022. The total number of residence and work permits that can be issued will be set at 936 residence and work permits and 264 for border work permits. Applicants will need to submit their applications prior to 31 Oct. 2022 for their application to be considered for a permit.

The government also approved a new general quote for residence and self-employed immigration permits . The new quota will be set to 250 permits, with 50 permits being reserved for freelance professionals and 200 being reserved for residence and self-employment permits.

What are the Changes?

The government of Andorra raised the quota for the number of residence and work permits and self-employment permits. The deadline for applicants to apply for these permits ends on 31 Oct. 2022. The government stated that this decision was made to account for growth in the country's economy.

Originally published MAY 2, 2022

