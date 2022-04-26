According to the Immigration Act, 2000 (ACT 573), section 13 ". A person who has been lawfully admitted entry into Ghana, may upon an application to the Director in the prescribed manner, be issued with a residence permit". In line with this, international students are required by law to obtain a student residence permit to enable a smooth stay throughout the duration of their program in Ghana. Once in Ghana, international students are advised to visit the international student's services office in their institution of study to apply for their residence permits. The Ghana Immigration Service is the agency of Government under the Ministry of the Interior that approves, and issues residence permits to students.

Requirements for Student Residence Permit

To apply for a student residence permit, you will be required to provide documentation for the process. Below is the list of required documents for the application.

1. Application letter addressed to the Comptroller General of GIS

2. Introductory letter from the school/institution of study

3. A copy of the student's admission letter

4. Proof of payment of school fees

5. Original copy of non-Citizen ID card

6. 2 passport size pictures

7. Original Passport

As part of the application process, the applicant is required to complete a residence permit form and attach his/her passport bio-data page to it. This form is obtained free of charge at the Ghana Immigration Service office. The information provided on this form must be relevant, concise, and accurate for a successful application process.

Information required to complete residence permit form

Full name of the applicant Previous name (Maiden name-if married) Nationality Place & date of birth Passport Number Place & date of issue of passport Address in Ghana. Postal Address Residence address Address overseas Educational Qualifications (If any) Duration of present contract (Employment) Commencement date of the contract Expiry of contract Duration of stay in Ghana Date of first & latest arrival in Ghana Proposed length of stay Marital status Name of spouse, occupation, and educational qualification Name of children

Kindly note that applicants are required to complete every section of the form. Where the information does not apply to you, indicate "N/A" or "Non-Applicable". It is not advisable to leave any of the sections blank or unanswered. The GIS effectively assesses the application on its own merit and takes an appropriate decision. Upon scrutiny, if the agency finds any issue in either the documentation presented or the information provided, the application may be queried. This can cause a delay in the application process.

