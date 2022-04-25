ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Bahrain will digitize the issuance of residence permits with the stated goal to simplify travel procedures

Overview

The government of Bahrain will allow eligible individuals to obtain a digital residence permit instead of a physical residence permit sticker. The electronic residence permit will contain a QR code that, once scanned, will provide information on the individual's stay and permissions.

What are the Changes?

The government of Bahrain will begin to issue digital residence permits to eligible individuals. Previously, holders of a Bahraini residence permit were required to obtain a residence permit sticker that was stamped into their passport. The government stated that this change would help to simplify immigration requirements in the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21 April, 2022

