Key Points

Entry requirements for travelers arriving from the EU, the EEA, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, the Vatican and the UK have been reduced

Travelers entering Estonia willno longer be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival

Overview

The government of Estonia will no longer require travelers from the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Vatican City and the United Kingdom (UK) to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. These travelers will also not be subject to quarantine requirements upon arrival.

Travelers from regions outside of the above-listed locations will be permitted to enter the country if they can provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, a negative PCR COVID-19 test or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of departure for Estonia. These travelers will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival so long as proof of a negative COVID-19 test, a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery can be presented upon arrival.

What are the Changes?

On 14 April 2022, the government of Estonia announced that travelers from the EU, the EEA, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Vatican City and the UK will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Estonia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 April, 2022

