Among the approved measures, the temporary protection status ("título de proteção temporária") stands out. This consisting of the automatic granting to these citizens of a residence permit for a period of one year (extendable), as well as a social security identification number, tax identification number and national health service user number.

Following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the Portuguese Government approved a set of temporary protection measures for Ukrainian nationals and foreign citizens of other nationalities or stateless persons benefiting from international protection in Ukraine, as well as for their family members and other citizens who prove they are permanent residents in Ukraine1.

To facilitate access to and awareness of these and other actions being taken by the Portuguese State, the website Portugal for Ukraine has been created, and it is available in Portuguese, English and Ukrainian.

The request can be made online, on the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service (SEF) website created for this purpose, or in person, at any SEF service counter2.

There is a particular focus on the need to protect children and young people who arrive in Portugal and are not accompanied by a responsible adult. For this reason, the government has also created a platform where it is possible to search for available temporary foster care, and to identify voluntary initiatives to transport minors to Portugal.

As for the remaining approved measures, we highlight those relating to the areas of health, education and employment, through which the Portuguese Government intends to simplify the integration of these people in the Portuguese society.

For Portuguese citizens and their families who are or were in Ukraine, the Portuguese Government has also made available a set of special measures that bring together several of the services provided by the Institute of Registration and Notary Affairs for individuals and companies. This has simplified access to procedures such as citizen card applications, passport applications, incorporation of companies, etc. (link).

As this is a fast-developing situation, it is expected that other types of measures and support may also be made available, in which case this informative note may be subject to changes.

Footnotes

1 Resolutions of the Council of Ministers nos. 29-A/2022, of 01 March and 29-D/2022 of 11 March, and Decree-Law 24-B/2022 of 11 March.

2 If the application is for children under 18 years of age, it must be made in person.

