On April 13, 2022, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) announced some new immigration changes for all companies registered with MDEC.

These new developments are listed below:

Returned Applications: Update from MDEC: Companies must reply within 6 months from the return date Failure to do so will relinquish the application void and the company will be required to re-apply i.e. a new application must be filled out Processing fees paid during submission will not be refunded The Corporate Lab's comments: No mention on which return date as there could be instances where more than one return is made by MDEC. To be prudent, we advise that companies follow the first return date.

Cancellation of Pass: Update from MDEC Companies must get the physical cancellation done on the Employment Pass (EP), Dependant Pass (DP) and/or Long Term Social Visit Pass (LTSVP) of expatriates and their dependents who are permanently leaving Malaysia. Physical cancellation here means cancellation via submission of the original passports The Corporate Lab's comments: No mention if remote cancellation i.e. cancellation without original passports is still allowed. We advise that companies follow the physical cancellation process unless in situations that are unavoidable such as emergencies where documentary proof mus then be provided.

eVisas Update from MDEC: For any inquires on eVisa, companies can contact VLN-helpdesk@tridimas.com.my or refer to the Live Chat Support at https://malaysiavia.imi.gov.my/evisa/evia.jsp The Corporate Lab's comments: Self-explanatory



source : Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.