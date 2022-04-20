On April 13, 2022, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) announced some new immigration changes for all companies registered with MDEC.
These new developments are listed below:
- Returned Applications:
- Update from MDEC:
- Companies must reply within 6 months from the return date
- Failure to do so will relinquish the application void and the company will be required to re-apply i.e. a new application must be filled out
- Processing fees paid during submission will not be refunded
- The Corporate Lab's comments:
- No mention on which return date as there could be instances where more than one return is made by MDEC.
- To be prudent, we advise that companies follow the first return date.
- Update from MDEC:
- Cancellation of Pass:
- Update from MDEC
- Companies must get the physical cancellation done on the Employment Pass (EP), Dependant Pass (DP) and/or Long Term Social Visit Pass (LTSVP) of expatriates and their dependents who are permanently leaving Malaysia.
- Physical cancellation here means cancellation via submission of the original passports
- The Corporate Lab's comments:
- No mention if remote cancellation i.e. cancellation without original passports is still allowed.
- We advise that companies follow the physical cancellation process unless in situations that are unavoidable such as emergencies where documentary proof mus then be provided.
- Update from MDEC
- eVisas
- Update from MDEC:
- For any inquires on eVisa, companies can contact VLN-helpdesk@tridimas.com.my or refer to the Live Chat Support at https://malaysiavia.imi.gov.my/evisa/evia.jsp
- The Corporate Lab's comments:
- Self-explanatory
- Update from MDEC:
source:Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation
