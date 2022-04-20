On April 13, 2022, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) announced some new immigration changes for all companies registered with MDEC.

These new developments are listed below:

  • Returned Applications:
    • Update from MDEC:
      • Companies must reply within 6 months from the return date
      • Failure to do so will relinquish the application void and the company will be required to re-apply i.e. a new application must be filled out
      • Processing fees paid during submission will not be refunded
    • The Corporate Lab's comments:
      • No mention on which return date as there could be instances where more than one return is made by MDEC.
      • To be prudent, we advise that companies follow the first return date.
  • Cancellation of Pass:
    • Update from MDEC
      • Companies must get the physical cancellation done on the Employment Pass (EP), Dependant Pass (DP) and/or Long Term Social Visit Pass (LTSVP) of expatriates and their dependents who are permanently leaving Malaysia.
      • Physical cancellation here means cancellation via submission of the original passports
    • The Corporate Lab's comments:
      • No mention if remote cancellation i.e. cancellation without original passports is still allowed.
      •  We advise that companies follow the physical cancellation process unless in situations that are unavoidable such as emergencies where documentary proof mus then be provided.
  • eVisas

source:Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.