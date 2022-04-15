ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The Sri Lankan embassies in Oslo, Norway and Baghdad, Iraq, and the consulate general in Sydney, Australia will temporarily close on 30 March 2022

The consular functions of these three missions will be reassigned

Overview

The government of Sri Lanka announced that it will temporarily close its embassies in Oslo, Norway and Baghdad, Iraq. The government will also close the Consulate General in Sydney, Australia. These measures will go into effect on 30 April 2022.

Functions of the embassy in Oslo, Norway will be moved to the Sri Lankan embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. Functions of the embassy in Baghdad, Iraq will be shifted to the Sri Lankan embassy in Abu Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The work of the Consulate General in Sydney, Australia will be moved to the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra, Australia.

What are the Changes?

The government of Sri Lanka announced the temporary closure of three missions abroad due to the conditions of the global pandemic and economic challenges. The functions of these missions have been accredited to nearby missions.

Looking Ahead

The foreign affairs department of Sri Lanka will monitor the transition process over the next several months and release updates accordingly. Continue to check the government of Sri Lanka's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13 April 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.