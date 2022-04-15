Key Points

Removal of pre-departure COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers who can provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative COVID-19 test result

Overview

On 9 April 2022, the government of the Czech Republic announced that travelers entering the country will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, proof of recovery, or a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival. These measures will apply to all travelers, including foreign nationals from countries outside of the European Union.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Czech Republic updated its COVID-19 related entry requirements on 9 April 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to arrival.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Czech Republic's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 April 2022.

