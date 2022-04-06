ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Poland lifted all COVID-19 related entry requirements for international travelers on 28 March 2022

Overview

The government of Poland lifted all pandemic-related entrance requirements on 28 March 2022. As such, travelers will be permitted to enter the country without requiring proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative COVID-19 test result. Travelers will still require proper travel documentation, including appropriate visas and other authorizations, to enter the country.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 1 April, 2022

