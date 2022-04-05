ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Brunei updated its entrance requirements

Overview

On 30 March 2022, the government of Brunei announced new guidelines for inbound and outbound air travel that will go into effect on 1 April 2022.

Under the new guidelines, all travelers, including citizens of Brunei, permanent residents and foreign nationals must:

Complete the pre-arrival E-Health Declaration Form 24 hours prior to departure.

24 hours prior to departure. This form must indicate where the traveler will undergo quarantine, whether it be a home address or hotel accommodation; and

Include details of their vaccination status, vaccine received, test history, and history of travel.

The government also updated the Travel Green List, which is based on COVID-19 risk level assessments. Travelers arriving from Green List countries or regions are permitted to enter Brunei for essential and non-essential purposes and are not required to obtain an Entry Travel Pass approval prior to traveling to Brunei.

Travelers arriving from Green List countries must adhere to the following requirements:

Undergo RT-PCR testing no more than two days prior to departure or undergo a rapid antigen test (ART) no more than one day prior to departure;

Undergo RT-PCR testing and an ART upon arrival;

Undergo an ART on days two and three of arrival; and, where applicable,

Undergo a quarantine period until a negative test result can be produced.

Travelers arriving from a country or region not classified on the Travel Green List will be required to:

Undergo RT-PCR testing no more than two days prior to departure or undergo an ART no more than one day prior to departure;

Undergo an ART test upon arrival and undergo a five-day quarantine period; and

Undergo RT-PCR testing on the fifth day of the quarantine. If a negative test result is produced, the traveler may end the quarantine period

What are the Changes?

The government of Brunei introduced new entrance requirements that may vary depending on the location of departure. The government of Brunei reiterated that travelers entering the country for work purposes will require proper work authorization prior to entering the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Brunei's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 31 March 2022

