Key Points

Liftingof all COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers, regardless of vaccination status or history of infection

Overview

The government of Denmark announced that it will lift all restrictions for travelers entering the country beginning on 29 March 2022. As a result, all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will be permitted to enter Denmark without having to undergo testing or presenting proof of vaccination or recovery.

What are the Changes?

The government of Denmark has slowly been lifting COVID-19 entry restrictions since the start of 2022. This newest change will allow all travelers, including foreign nationals from countries outside of the European Union (EU) to enter the country without undergoing additional testing requirements or restrictions.

Looking Ahead

The government of Denmark will continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates in the country and abroad and make changes where necessary. Continue to check the government of Denmark's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 31 March, 2022

