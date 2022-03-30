Key Points? Singapore will reopen to fully vaccinated travel lanes beginning 1 April 2022 Overview

The government of Singapore will reopen land borders to all fully vaccinated travelers and introduce a new Vaccinated Travel Framework on 1 April 2022. Under the Vaccinated Travel Framework, all fully vaccinated travelers from any country or region will be permitted to enter Singapore without undergoing quarantine so long as they have not visited a Ministry of Health (MOH) restricted category country or region in the past seven days. Currently, no countries or regions are listed under the restricted categories list.?

Fully vaccinated travelers entering Singapore will no longer be required to apply for pre-entry approval or to travel via a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) or Air Travel Pass (ATP) to enter the country.?

For additional information, click here .

The government of Singapore will also reopen land borders for fully vaccinated Malaysian travelers beginning 31 March 2022. All fully vaccinated travelers entering the country will not be required to undergo border health measures. As such, travelers will not be required to undergo pre-departure testing or rapid antigen testing prior to arrival.? What are the Changes? The government of Singapore announced that the country will reopen to international travelers on 1 April 2022. International travelers will not be required to undergo pre-arrival testing requirements or testing measures when arriving in Singapore.?

Originally published MARCH 28, 2022 .

