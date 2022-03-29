Key Points? Quarantine requirements removed for fully vaccinated travelers vaccinated in South Korea or those registered with a local Korean public health center

Beginning 1 April 2022, quarantine requirements removed for fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccination abroad and are registered with the South Korean government? Overview?

On 21 March 2022, the government of South Korea announced that fully vaccinated travelers who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination in Korea or those who have already registered their overseas vaccination history at a local Korean public health center will be exempt from quarantine requirements when entering the country.?

Beginning 1 April 2022, fully vaccinated travelers who have completed a vaccination regime abroad and registered their vaccination history through the Quarantine COVID-19 Defense (Q-Code) system within 48 hours of traveling to South Korea will also be exempt from quarantine when entering the country.?

To be considered fully vaccinated, at least 14 days must have passed after the second dose or a booster dose was received. If travelers received their second dose over 180 days ago and have not received a booster dose, they will not be considered fully vaccinated.?

All travelers entering South Korea will continue to be subject to PCR testing and reporting requirements. This includes undergoing testing within one day of arrival in South Korea and additional testing on day six or seven of arrival. For additional information, click here .?

What are the Changes??

Originally published MARCH 24, 2022 .

