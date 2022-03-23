ARTICLE

Key Points

Lifting of requirements to present a negative test result, proof of vaccination, or proof of recovery for eligible travelers beginning 23 March 2022

Overview

Beginning 23 March 2022, the government of the Netherlands will no longer require eligible travelers to present a negative test result, proof of vaccination, or proof of recovery in order to enter the country. Travelers arriving from countries outside of the European Union (EU) or the Schengen Area may be subject to entry restrictions depending on the country or region of departure. All travelers will also be advised to conduct a self-test immediately after arrival in the Netherlands and on day five of their stay in the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherlands will lift the requirement for eligible travelers to hold a vaccination certificate, proof of recovery, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter the country beginning 23 March 2022. The government communicated that this decision was made as a result of decreased coronavirus infection rates in the country and decreases in severe infection cases.

Looking Ahead

Entry restrictions for foreign nationals arriving from many countries outside of the EU and Schengen Area continue to apply. Reduced entrance requirements and travelers from these regions may only be permitted to enter the country if they meet certain exemption standards. The government of the Netherlands will continue to monitor infection rates around the world and publish updates.

Continue to check the government of the Netherland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 March 2022

