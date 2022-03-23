ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Adjustment of entrance requirements for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from non-Red Health Measure list countries in the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council

Overview

On 16 March 2022, the government of Qatar announced an update to its COVID-19 travel and return policy. Under this change, fully vaccinated foreign nationals from the European Union (EU) and those from member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will not need to complete the pre-travel registration form.

These travelers will also not be required to undergo pre-arrival PCR testing so long as the country of departure is not listed in the Red Health Measures list. Instead, these travelers will be required to take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival in Qatar. Travelers who do arrive with a negative PCR test will be exempt from rapid antigen testing.

The government also extended the validity period of vaccination to 12 months for individuals who have received a COVID-19 booster dose or recovered from COVID-19.

What are the Changes?

The government of Qatar updated its travel and entrance requirements on 16 March 2022. These changes will impact fully vaccinated travelers arriving from EU and GCC countries. The government stated that these changes were made in order to facilitate smoother entry into Qatar and safeguard Qatari citizens against the risk of infection of COVID-19.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Qatar's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 March 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.