ARTICLE

Key Points

Resumption of pre-pandemic visa issuance

Visa-free travel schemes opened with 13 countries

Overview

The government of Vietnam announced that it will resume pre-pandemic visa issuance beginning 15 March 2022. As a result, travelers will be permitted to enter Vietnam after submitting valid entry documents and adhering to any additional entrance requirements. These travelers will also no longer be required to obtain special entry approval from the government.

The government also announced that it will resume visa exemption schemes with the countries of Belarus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, Spain and the United Kingdom. Travelers from these locations will be permitted to enter Vietnam for a period of 15 days without requiring a visa. These visa-free travel schemes will remain in effect until 2025.

What are the Changes?

The government of Vietnam will resume pre-pandemic visa issuances on 15 March 2022 and resume visa-free travel with 13 countries. These changes will allow more travelers to enter Vietnam while easing travel requirements for short-term travelers entering Vietnam from a visa-exempt country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 18 March 2022

