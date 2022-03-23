ARTICLE

Key Points

All travelers entering Vietnam will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing and complete a health declaration form prior to entering Vietnam

Overview

The government of Vietnam adjusted entrance requirements for international travelers. All persons traveling to Vietnam will be required to take an RT-PCR or RT-LAMP COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of departure.

Travelers who enter Vietnam without proof of a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to undergo testing within the first 24 hours of arrival.

All travelers entering the country will also be required to submit a health declaration form prior to entry and download the PC-COVID app to use throughout their stay in Vietnam.

What are the Changes?

On 16 March 2022, the government of Vietnam published new entrance requirements for all international travelers. All travelers will be required to submit a health declaration form and undergo testing either prior to entry or upon arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Vietnam's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 March, 2022

