ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Korean government announced that on March 21, 2022, all fully vaccinated inbound travelers who have registered with Korea health authors will no longer have to self-quarantine upon arrival.

Additionally, starting on April 1, 2022, individuals arriving in Korea will be able to prove their vaccination record through the Q Code system if they have not registered with Korean health authorities before entry.

However, unvaccinated inbound travelers are required to self-quarantine.

Source:

Apex Relocation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.