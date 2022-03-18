The Korean government announced that on March 21, 2022, all fully vaccinated inbound travelers who have registered with Korea health authors will no longer have to self-quarantine upon arrival.
Additionally, starting on April 1, 2022, individuals arriving in Korea will be able to prove their vaccination record through the Q Code system if they have not registered with Korean health authorities before entry.
However, unvaccinated inbound travelers are required to self-quarantine.
- Apex Relocation
