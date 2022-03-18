ARTICLE

Effective April 1, 2022, the borders of Malaysia will open as the country transitions into an endemic phase.

Currently, all categories of travelers can travel to Malaysia for business and social purposes without having to apply for any Entry Approvals. Moreover, fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to quarantine upon arrival, however, PCR tests must be taken before departure to Malaysia, and RTK tests are required within 24 hours upon arrival.

As for employment, assignment, or work purposes, the process of gaining the relevant work permit approvals will go unchanged.

Mok, June. “MALAYSIA Update: Opening of Country Borders on 1 Apr 2022” The Corporate Lab.

